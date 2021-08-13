News

INEC Warns Nigerians Of Fake CVR Portal

Damola Areo4 hours ago
1
INEC
INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has warned Nigerians to beware of a fake Continous Voters Registration portal.

INEC gave the warning in a statement signed by the an officer in the CVR Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye on Friday in Abuja.

The statement read; “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a post, which is currently being circulated on the social media, about a website for INEC voter registration which is different from the INEC CVR Portal.

“The address of the fake portal is https://register.inec-pvc.online/ with shortened URL as https://bit.ly/INEC-PvcReg2021.

“INEC wishes to totally disassociate itself from this website and any activity carried out on it. The Commission states that it has not accredited any agency or organization to capture details of intending voters on its behalf.

“The general public is hereby informed that the INEC Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) online portal remains https://cvr.inecnigeria.org”.

Tags
Damola Areo4 hours ago
1

Related Articles

ahmed joda

Buhari Pays Tribute To Late Ahmed Joda

4 hours ago
nigerian navy dssc 2019 nigerian navy dssc recruitment 2019 nigerian navy recruitment 2019 nigeria navy form nigerian navy shortlist 2019 nigerian navy recruitment training nigerian navy recruitment news now nigeria navy base PDF Shortlisted candidates 2019 27 interview aptitude test centers dates

Nigerian Navy Clarifies Viral Video Of Alleged Attack By Gunmen In Bayelsa

4 hours ago
bbnaija princess

BBNaija: I Like Cross But Too Many Ladies Around Him – Princess

7 hours ago
COAS Faruk yahaya

Army Warns Against Wrong Use Of Portrait Of COAS

7 hours ago
Back to top button