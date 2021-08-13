INEC Warns Nigerians Of Fake CVR Portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has warned Nigerians to beware of a fake Continous Voters Registration portal.

INEC gave the warning in a statement signed by the an officer in the CVR Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye on Friday in Abuja.

The statement read; “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a post, which is currently being circulated on the social media, about a website for INEC voter registration which is different from the INEC CVR Portal.

“The address of the fake portal is https://register.inec-pvc.online/ with shortened URL as https://bit.ly/INEC-PvcReg2021.

“INEC wishes to totally disassociate itself from this website and any activity carried out on it. The Commission states that it has not accredited any agency or organization to capture details of intending voters on its behalf.

“The general public is hereby informed that the INEC Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) online portal remains https://cvr.inecnigeria.org”.