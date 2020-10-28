INEC: PDP Charges Yakubu On Credible, Conclusive Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the reappointment of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The party states that the re-appointment entrusts on Prof. Yakubu the fate, hope and future of over 200 million Nigerians as well as that of generations yet unborn.

In a statement issued, the PDP sad that “In the light of this five-year extension, our party hopes that the failures, disappointments and miscarriages that characterized the first five years tenure of Yakubu will have no place in the new order.

“It is therefore instructive to state that with his re-appointment, Prof Yakubu has been given an ample time and opportunity to redeem himself, the image of the commission and preparation for credible, free and fair elections in our country.

“At least, with this reappointment whatever happens in our future elections cannot be ascribed to inexperience and lack of adequate preparedness on the side of @inecnigeria.

“Furthermore, we consider this reappointment by President @MBuhari as an impetus to demonstrate a readiness for a free fair and credible election, which Mr. President had always promised to bequeath at the end of his second and final term in office in 2023.

The PDP charged the Yakubu to spend the nearly two years ahead of the next general election to rejig the commission, work out appropriate electoral policies and guidelines and push for amendment of the Electoral Act, in conjunction with the @nassnigeria, to give our nation a credible electoral process.

It added: “Professor Yakubu must be mindful of the aphorism that “to whom much is given, much more is expected”.

“His reappointment therefore comes with a lot of expectations by Nigerians. He must quickly take painstaking look into issues that aid manipulations, rigging, violence and inconclusive elections which marred most of the exercises conducted in his previous tenure.”