INEC Expresses Worry Over Attacks On Offices

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has warned that the continous attacks on its facilities across the country might disrupt several upcoming electoral activities.

Yakubu who spoke during a meeting with resident electoral commissioners on Wednesday May 19, said exercises such as the continuous voter registration (CVR) which is aimed at improving the electoral process, might be adversely affected if the attacks continues.

The electoral commission Chairman also disclosed that they will be meeting with security agencies on May 24 to address the security challenges.

He said; “In the light of the current circumstances, today’s meeting with RECs, who lead our offices in the states, will take briefings from across the country on threats to INEC facilities and deliberate on how best to protect them.

“I believe that we can dig deep and draw from the commission’s long standing partnership with communities in this regard, in addition to depending on the invaluable support of our security agencies.

“Consequently, the challenges posed by these threats notwithstanding, we are still positive that we can find lasting solutions to the spate of attacks on our facilities.

“However, this must be done quickly to forestall disruptions to several upcoming electoral activities, particularly the CVR exercise which we plan to undertake continuously in 2,673 centres nationwide for a period of over one year involving thousands of INEC officials supported by security personnel.

“The commission will certainly work with the security agencies to deal with the perpetrators of these heinous crimes according to the law. To this end, a meeting with all the security agencies is holding on Monday 24th May 2021.”