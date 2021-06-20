INEC: CSOs Tell Senate To Reject Lauretta Onochie’s nomination

The nomination of Lauretta Onochie’s as National Electoral Commission representing South-South in INEC has been opposed by Civil Society Organisations.

The CSOs wrote to the Senate President pointing out that her nomination violates the constitution.

According to them, Onochie who is a presidential aide and a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, cannot be trusted with such a position that requires neutrality.

The XSOs under the aegis of Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room called for the rejection of her nomination in a statement titled, ‘Statement on submission of the name of Ms. Lauretta Onochie to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation as INEC National Commissioner.’

The statement read, “The constitution mandates that a person nominated as an INEC National Commissioner should be non-partisan. Section 156(1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria clearly prohibits the appointment of any person who is a member of a political party as a member of INEC.

“To further ensure the neutrality of the members of INEC, the Constitution clearly mandates in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Item F, paragraph 14 (1) that a National Commissioner shall be non-partisan and a person of unquestionable integrity.

“Mrs. Lauretta Onochie is not only a card-carrying member of the ruling APC and a Special Assistant to President Buhari on social media, but she is also notorious for her partisan, biased, and in some instances inflammatory comments on national issues targeted at perceived or imagined enemies of the Buhari government.

“Given her antecedents, it is highly unlikely that she will remain neutral and objective if successfully screened as one of INEC’s National Commissioners. We contend that her appointment will greatly undermine the neutrality and impartiality of INEC and it will increase mistrust in the INEC and Nigeria’s electoral process.

“The third requirement is that a person nominated as INEC’s National Commissioner should be “a person of unquestionable integrity”. Unfortunately, Onochie lacks the integrity to serve as INEC’s National Commissioner due to her previous antics on social media.

“To this end, we the undersigned implore you to use your good office to completely reject the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner into INEC; urge President Buhari to withdraw her nomination in the public interest and in furtherance of his commitment to leave a legacy of a truly independent electoral institution that enjoys the trust and confidence of citizens and electoral stakeholders.”