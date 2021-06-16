Headline

INEC Announces Dates For Ekiti, Osun Elections

Damola Areo55 mins ago
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. Source: Channels TV

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced dates for the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

INEC said the election in Ekiti will take place on June 18 while Osun will have its own election on July 16.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu stated this at a meeting of the commission in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said, “In keeping with our policy of announcing the dates of elections in advance to enable early and effective preparations by all concerned, the Commission has approved that the Ekiti State Governorship election will hold on Saturday, June 18, 2022, while the Osun State Governorship election will hold one month later on Saturday, July 16, 2022.”

