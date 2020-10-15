INEC Announces Date For 2023 Presidential Election

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Yakubu Mahmood, says the 2023 presidential election has been scheduled to hold on February 18, 2023.

Mahmood disclosed this on Thursday, October 15 while speaking at the inauguration of the special adhoc committee on the review of the 1999 constitution, the INEC Chairman told members of the House of Representatives they are about 855 days left for the next general elections.