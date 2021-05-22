Imo State Success Remains Astonishing – Govt

The just concluded membership registration drive of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been adjudged an all embracing exercise having recorded massive turnout at all level.

The exercise which lasted over two months witnessed the influx of all progressive minded citizens of our great nation, identifying with the ruling party. These men and women of our nations came in from the opposition parties having been convinced of the democratic system of relationship within our party.

In Imo State, the outcome is recognized as a flagship by the appeal committee. This was borne out of the monumental record as against the previous outcome. Out of the over 4million registered voters, APC has welcomed over 60% to her folds with the registration of over 2million members.

Imo State found it difficult to identify with the party in the past owing to the poor presentation of the party, to the people, by those previously administering the party affairs in the State. The part’s acceptability to the people was flawed by the “familiocratic” approach of administration.

His Excellency the Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma came on board as the leader of the party and restructured the concept of administration to fall in line with the part’s manifesto and internal democracy. His Excellency returned power to the people and the party became more acceptable to the people.

Further to it, the Shared Prosperity administration of His Excellency the Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma began to run a government with the people in mind. An administration that’s focused on delivering quality governance by closing the gap that had hitherto existed between the people and the government.