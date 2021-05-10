Immigrations Commences Recruitment Exercise

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has shortlisted 6,105 candidates out of the 45,323 who applied to be enlisted in its 2019/2020 recruitment.

Mr James Sunday, spokesman of the Service, stated on Monday in Abuja that further screening of those shortlisted would begin on May 24, 2021 at no cost to the applicants.

Applicants would be invited for the exercise through their email addresses and via Short Message Services, he stated.

Sunday advised applicants to check the NIS website: https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng for their recruitment status, examination location and other guidelines for recruitment.

He stated also that those shortlisted for the next screening should print their invitation slips preparatory to the exercise, adding that candidates without invitation slips would not be allowed to participate.

The spokesman also advised possible aggrieved applicants to lay their complaints at: nis.servicom@nigeriaimmigration.gov.ng or at the nearest ICPC or other anti-graft agency.

“Applicants whose names did not appear on the website should not go to any of the venues for the next screening,’’ Sunday warned.

In March 2014 when the Immigration Service held its last major recruitment, more than 125,000 applied in Abuja and Lagos alone to fill the 4,500 vacancies available nationwide.

Fifty-six thousands applied in Lagos, while 69,000 applied in Abuja. Many more applied from across the country for the recruitment which ended on a sour note.

At least 16 of the applicants died, while many others fainted as a result of stampeded at the recruitment test centres in 2014. (NAN)