I’m Sorry For Timo Werner, Gundogan Speaks On Germany’s 2-1 Loss

Ilkay Gundogan has shown sympathy after Timo Werner lost a golden opportunity to score in Germany’s 2-1 home shock loss to North Macedonia on Wednesday.

Goran Pandev and Eljif Elmas ensured Germany were beaten despite a penalty scored by Gundogan in the 63rd minute.

“I’m sorry for Timo,” Gundogan said at his post-match press conference.

“He’s the one who wants to score the most.

“We have no choice but to continue. We all know that such a defeat shouldn’t happen to us.

“That is not our right. It cannot be explained either. But that’s the way it is. We have to accept that.”

The result against North Macedonia means Germany’s 35-game unbeaten run in World Cup qualifying since 2001 when they lost 5-1 against England is now over.

