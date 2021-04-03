I’m Saddened, Shocked By Odumakin’s Death, Says Fayose

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has received the news of the death of Yinka Odumakin in shock and sadness.

Odumakin the National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, died of COVID-19.

Reacting to the news, Fayose described Odumakin as one who fought for justice.

He tweeted, “Shocked and saddened but with total submission to the will of God. Yinka Odumakin lived a life of justice, fighting for justice and equity for all.

“He was a man in total defense of justice and fairness for all. He had a life well spent, not how far, but how well.

“In it all, he will be remembered for his undiluted love for the Yoruba race and Nigerians in general.

“My prayers are with his wife, children and the leadership of Afenifere at this difficult time. May the soul of Yinka Rest In Peace.”