I’m Ready To Start In Belgium, Finland Euro 2020 Game – Hazard

Damola Areo5 hours ago
Roberto Martinez Speaks On Eden Hazard's Real Madrid Move
Roberto Martinez Speaks On Eden Hazard's Real Madrid Move/Football365

Eden Hazard has said he’s ready to start in Belgium’s final group game against Finland at the Euro 2020.

The Real Madrid player has been on and off since moving to Spain due to injury.

He, however, believes he’s ready start in the game against Finland having entered as a sub in Belgium’s first game at the Euro.

“I never doubted my qualities, but whether I would be 100% fit for the European Championship was going to be a question.

“I broke my ankle three times, it will never be the same as 10 years ago. But I know that when I am in shape, that I can prove myself on the field and that’s what I’m working on now.

“I’m not 100% yet, but I’m ready to start. But that was the plan, to bring me along gradually. It’s especially important to be completely fit in the knockout phase. Then I have to be in top shape,” Hazard said.

