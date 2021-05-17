I’m Ready To Serve Nigerian Youths – Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that he’s ready to take up the assignment of serving Nigerian youths.

The secessionist said he was given the assignment by God, adding that he will do it until everyone is free.

“God gave me another assignment this year, not only to serve the wonderful people of Biafra but also to serve the brave youths of Nigeria. And that is what I’m doing.

“And I will continue to do until everybody is free and until every corrupt individual is either in the grave, hanged, or in prison.

“The difference between us and some of you is that when we say things, we do it. But, you there keep grumbling and murmuring ‘things are bad o, things are bad.’ We are to make our dreams a reality, not because we are better than any other person but because Elohim is on the throne,” he said.