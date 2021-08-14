I’m Planning On Going For Third Liposuction Surgery – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she has undergone two liposuction surgeries before.

She said this as an advice to women who don’t follow up with their liposuction surgery by going to the gym.

This is as she revealed that she’s planning on going for a third surgery.

Her post read: “I have laughed at the subject that if you do you should not use waist trainer.

“Listen up people, you need a trainer and gym to follow up Liposuction, I’m personally too lazy for that so I opt for non surgical body enhancement.

“I’ve had two Lipo surgeries and waiting for the third.

“Lipo is simply taking fat from one part of your body to the other, you eat everyday so fat will grow back sister.”