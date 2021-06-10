I’m Not Surprised By TB Joshua’s Death – Wife

Evelyn, the wife of late Prophet TB Joshua has said the death of her husband didn’t come to him as a surprise.

Joshua was announced dead on Sunday. According to his church, Synagogue Church of All Nations, the clergyman died shortly after a service.

Days after his death, his wife Evelyn said, “What happened was an act of God.

“There’s time for everything, like my husband would say. This is the job he was known for. This is what he was living for. That is what he was going to die for.

“So, it did not come to me as a surprise. I was not surprised when it happened. As we all know, he was in service that day. So, that’s it.”