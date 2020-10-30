I’m Not In Politics To Make Money, Be Famous – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that he’s not in politics to make money or be famous.

Obaseki who said this on Thursday in Benin, the Edo State capital, tasked politicians to prioritize governance that benefits people.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Crusoe Osagie, the governor also called for transparency in governance.

He said, “Only few persons in government are held accountable for their decisions in government.

“I am not in government to make money; I am not in government for fame. I am in government to serve. Our youths are the reasons why I am in government. If I cannot serve you, I will quit.

“The issues of better government, proper governance and transparency are what we are emphasising. When we have younger people who can use technology in government, we will have transparency and accountability, which informed my decision to have many younger people working in my government.

Obaseki also tasked institutions to maintain law and order.

He said, “And that is why we have the security agencies. Our security arrangement in the country must reflect our federal system as I can’t be a governor of a state and not able to hire and fire my Commissioner of Police, but #ENDSARS protests have helped us start the process.”