I’m Not Friends With All Ministers Of God – Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners Chapel has said he loves all ministers of God but he’s not friends with them all.

He said this while delivering a sermon to his congregation on how to ensure that their businesses grow well.

“People who scorn your God cannot add value to your life. Caution. There are people you must delete from your list of contact. Delete them. There are people that you meet that would end your life. Delete them from your list. I love Jesus and I am telling you by the Holy Ghost, don’t be the enemy of your destiny. Act smart and walk in the truth. I love all ministers but I am not a friend to every minister. No, I can’t be.

“Don’t let us deceieve ourselves, nothing can work in Nigeria’, I can’t be your friend, I am a repairer of the bridge, I can’t hang around you,” he said.