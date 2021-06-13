I’m Not Contesting For Anything In 2023 – Gov Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said that he will not be contesting for any political post in 2023.

He said this while fielding questions from journalist during the Democracy Day celebration in the state.

The governor said Katsina has had the opportunity of producing men who have call the shots in the country, which according to him is enough at the moment.

He said, “Common sense, first of all, I was in the house of representatives, I was speaker for four years. So, I have no intention of going back to the National Assembly by contesting the Senate seat or any other seat.

“I was Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress when it was created. So, I am not interested in party office.

“I think Katsina is lucky to have produced three Heads of State. Before President Muhammad Buhari, we had President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

“I think for anybody in Katsina State to say that he is looking for something, I don’t think we are being fair.

“So really, I have no plans, neither do I have intention of contesting for any political office in 2023.