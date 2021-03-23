I’m Not Ashamed Of My Prison Experience – Orji Uzor Kalu

Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu has said his six months stint in prison is nothing of shame to him.

He said this while speaking at the campaign rally of Mascot Uzor Kalu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Aba north/south constituency in the house of representatives.

This was in reaction to statements credited to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Both men had said his prison experience was still taking a toll on him for saying roads in Abia State were funded by the Federal Government or the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“This is 10pm and I am here with you, can the Governor or Abaribe come here? That is why in leadership, you have to be with the people you are leading,” Kalu said.

“But they don’t understand this simple technique, all the projects they claim to be doing are all on radio, nothing on the ground. Joseph went to prison, even Obasanjo went to prison.

“My going to prison is part of my life script and I am thankful God allowed it.”

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Kalu and Ude Jones Udeogu, a former director of finance and account in Abia, for alleged N7.1 billion fraud.