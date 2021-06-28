I’m In Same Level As Lewandowski, Suarez – Lukaku

Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku, has said he’s on the same level as Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski.

This is as he wonders why he’s only reported to be in good form despite his performance in the last two years.

“People have tended to describe things this way,” Lukakau said at his pre-match press conference.

“When they talk about [Robert] Lewandowski, [Karim] Benzema, [Luis] Suarez, [Harry] Kane, they would say it’s world class level and with me it is always about being in good form.

“In the last two years I think I have shown it’s not just good form.

“I belong with that group, I am at that level.”

Lukaku was second highest goal scorer in the Serie A last season with five goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo.