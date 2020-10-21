I’m Hale And Hearty, Eniola Badmus Denies Getting Shot At Lekki

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has stated that she’s Hale and hearty contrary to rumours that she was among the EndSARS protesters shot in Lekki.

The actress took to social media with a statement to clear the air on the rumours.

She also expressed sadness at the loss of lives recorded at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night.

Eniola Badmus shared: “Against all speculations about me being shot or dead at the unspeakable incident that happened at the toll gate a few hours ago, I would like to inform you guys that I Eniola Badmus is hale and hearty.

“In fact, I couldn’t make it there today to lend my voice to the End SARS movement.

“But in truth, I am broken and scattered to see what my country has become. We are tired and it’s becoming one time too many, how is it wrong to demand for our rights/expectations and be killed at it. How?

“We won’t forget this day – 20.10.2020 in a long time. May the souls of the fallen heros Rest In Peace.”