I’m Committed To Ending Insurgency, Banditry – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his administration’s commitment towards ending insurgency, banditry and other forms of insecurity in Nigeria.

Buhari made this known when he spoke during the combined Passing Out Parade (POP) for 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46 (Army), at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State.

He said, “We remain focused in the fight against insurgencies, banditry and other forms of criminality across the nation.

“We remain committed to ending the security challenges bedevilling the country.

“I am confident that the training received by the cadets has adequately equipped them to face any challenge in the line of duty.”

The President commended the Armed Forces for their resilience in the fight against insurgency.

“Very soon, you will join your senior colleagues in the field and you will be expected to contribute your part in the defence of your country.

“With the quality of training you have received, I am convinced that you will discharge your duties professionally and responsibly.

“I can say without any fear that the future is promising for our national defence and security,” Buhari said.