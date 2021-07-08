I’m Being Attacked Because I Follow Due Process – Lauretta Onochie

The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, says she is not partisan but follow due process in all she does….

She stated this in an opening remarks during her screening as INEC national commissioner nominee by the Senate Committee on INEC.

She said, “I’ve no partisanship in my blood. I have seen many petitions against my nomination not only from the PDP, but also from some APC members.

“I’m not partisan. They know. It is about the law. No one has any reason to fear for my nomination as INEC commissioner representing Delta. As far as I’m concerned, I’m madam due process. That’s why all the attacks. I follow due process, I follow the law.”

The screening is ongoing.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, on October 12, nominated Onochie (Delta), Professor Muhammad Sani Kallah (Katsina), Professor Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (Ekiti), Saidu Babura Ahmad (Jigawa), Prof. Sani Muhammad Adam (north central) and Dr. Baba Bila (north east) as national commissioners of INEC.

Onochie’s nomination had sparked an outrage from the opposition lawmakers and civil society groups, who argued that she was “too partisan” to be a commissioner in an important institution like INEC.

Last week, PDP leaders staged a peaceful protest at the National Assembly to demand the rejection of Onochie.