I’ll Rather Die Than Surrender My Land To Fulani – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that he’ll rather die than surrender his land to Fulani.

This is as he lamented that herders have killed and raped women, adding that there is an agenda to drive them out of their land.

He said this when he received in audience the Medecins Sans Frontieres, also known as Doctors without Borders in Makurdi, the Benue State capital..

According to Ortom, “Our people are dying, our women, mothers are being raped, our children can’t go to school, they are suffering.

“These criminals, they display themselves on social media, claiming they are here for an agenda to drive our people away and take over their land and also kill them.

“And they are here courtesy of the Federal Government but for me, if they come, then I’m ready to die rather than to surrender my land to Fulani men. If God didn’t protect me, then I need no help from anybody.”