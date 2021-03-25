I’ll Rather Be Single Than With A Cheating Man – Ifu Ennada

Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Naija housemate have opened on settling for a single mother than marry a man who cheats.

In other news: ” I’d rather be a single mother than be with a man who cheats for a living. My peace of mind is paramount. Nobody can make me die before my time. It is not a man’s world… some men think they’re doing women a favour by marrying them. MF, the woman is the one doing you a favour”.

“With her money, a good sperm donor can give her a child/children and her own money will help her live her best life. And if she wants sex, there are different ways to get it – digital and manual. This is not 1850”.