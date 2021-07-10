Entertainment

I’ll Never Do Butt Surgery, Date Married Man – Alex Unusual

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Alex unusual (source: Instagram)
Former BBNaija Reality TV star, Alex Unusual, has said that nothing in this world will ever make her undergo butt surgery.

This is as a fellow former reality TV star, Khloe, recently revealed that she did butt surgery, with such fast becoming a trend in the entertainment industry.

Alex Unusual who shared on social media also said that she will never date a married man.

“No amount of peer pressure will make me want to go for surgery, do drugs, smoke, or even date a married man,” she wrote.

Alex Unusual was part of the 2019 BBNaija Reality TV show housemates.

