Featured

I’ll Make Oyedepo Wear My Bronze Medal, Ese Brume Promises

Damola Areo3 hours ago
5
ese brume, oyedepo

Ese Brume has promised to make Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners’ Chapel wear the Bronze medal she won for Nigeria in the women’s long jump event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

She came third in the event behind USA’s Reese who won Silver and Germany’s Malaika Mihambo who won Gold,

According to Ese Brume, “Setting the African record boosted my confidence because then my injury was still fresh, yet I was able to set that record and a Personal Best. So, I thought to myself that ‘yes I could do it’ and my coach thought the same as well, so we never settled for less.

“And to those who were here but could not compete, never settle for less. God is with you. It is not over until it is over. You may not have competed here today but God has a better future ahead for you.

“This medal means that God is alive, Jesus is alive. I plan to go to Canaan-Land to wear it (Bronze medal) on Bishop David Oyedepo.

“It has been a great season even though I got injured in April, but I never settled for less.  I never looked at the situation but kept on pushing and my coach kept on pushing and told me ‘Ese, you can do it.’ Thank God I’m here today.”

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
5

Related Articles

COVID-19 Lockdown: Apostle Suleman Sends 'Food' Message To Governors

Apostle Suleman Slams Bloggers, Youtubers Insulting Pastors

6 hours ago
Israel Oladele Ogundipe

Invest In Yourself Before Investing In The Church, Pastor Tells Members

2 days ago
Bishop Oyedepo Reveals 'Spiritual' Thing To Do After Paying Tithe

Oyedepo Reveals What Will Happened In A Sex-Starved Marriage

2 days ago

Pastor Tells Members To Bribe His Angel For Grace To Work In Their Life

7 days ago
Back to top button