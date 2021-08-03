I’ll Make Oyedepo Wear My Bronze Medal, Ese Brume Promises

Ese Brume has promised to make Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners’ Chapel wear the Bronze medal she won for Nigeria in the women’s long jump event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

She came third in the event behind USA’s Reese who won Silver and Germany’s Malaika Mihambo who won Gold,

According to Ese Brume, “Setting the African record boosted my confidence because then my injury was still fresh, yet I was able to set that record and a Personal Best. So, I thought to myself that ‘yes I could do it’ and my coach thought the same as well, so we never settled for less.

“And to those who were here but could not compete, never settle for less. God is with you. It is not over until it is over. You may not have competed here today but God has a better future ahead for you.

“This medal means that God is alive, Jesus is alive. I plan to go to Canaan-Land to wear it (Bronze medal) on Bishop David Oyedepo.

“It has been a great season even though I got injured in April, but I never settled for less. I never looked at the situation but kept on pushing and my coach kept on pushing and told me ‘Ese, you can do it.’ Thank God I’m here today.”