I’ll Legalise Weed, Ban Alcohol If I Become President – Naira Marley

Singer Naira Marley has aid that he would ban alcohol and legalise weed if he becomes Nigeria’s President.

According to him, when men drink alcohol, they beat their wives, but such is not the case when they smoke weed.

“If I become President, I’ll ban alcohol and legalise weed because men beat up their wives under the influence of alcohol and drink and drive but if you smoke weed, nothing of such happens.

“I’ll also provide 24hrs of electricity. I will not allow anyone to pollute the air with generator fume.

—

“I don’t want to hear Christianity, Muslim separation comments or separation among Nigerians because of tribe. We must all be one,” Naira Marley said.