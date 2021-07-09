I’ll Keep Our Friendship In Line In Copa America Final, Neymar Tells Messi

Brazil’s Neymar has said he will keep the friendship between him and Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, in line in the Copa America final.

This is as he believes only one out of the two of them can leave victorious in the final.

Their friendship has been since Neymar’s days at Barcelona before the Brazilian left in 2017 for Paris St Germaine.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Copa America final at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Neymar told reporters at his pre-match press conference, “Messi is, as I have always said, the best player I have ever seen play and he’s a great friend.

“But now we are in a final, we are rivals. I want to win and I really want to win this title, which would be my first Copa America.

“Messi has been looking for his first title with the national team for many years, and every time we [Brazil] are not present at the tournament, I cheered for him.

“That is what I have been cheering for in the 2014 World Cup final, when he faced Germany.

“Now Brazil is in dispute, so our friendship is on the line [laughs]. The respect between us is still great, but only one can win.”

He added: “When you are friends with someone, it is hard to forget the friendship you have… but for example, when you play video games with a friend, you want to beat him anyway. It will be the same thing on Saturday.”