I’ll Go To Aso Rock If My Child Is Abducted By Bandits – Gumi

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said that he will head to Aso Rock if his child is ever abducted by bandits.

This is as he reiterated his stance that bandits should be paid ransom so that those they abducted can be freed.

Gumi said this in an interview with BBC Pidgin.

“Life versus material; that is how you will look at it. It is the absolute responsibility of the government to protect lives. Now we have lives or N100 million at stake and these lives of 17 innocent young children,” he said.

“I can’t imagine if my child is there. I can never keep quiet. I will go and knock on Aso Rock, if my child is there. They are my children too.

“What is N100 million? So, what I’m saying is, free these children then the field is open for you to whatever action you have. It is between bandits and N100 million. I do not want the struggle between bandits and lives.

“This is just simple logic. It does not require any rocket science. How can you play with lives? You can play with your money, but you can’t play with peoples’ lives. They just went there to study.”