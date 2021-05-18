I’ll Defend The Igbo Against Attack By Nigerian Army – Igboho

Yoruba right activist, Sunday Igboho has vowed that the Igbo residing in the South-West will be defended against any attack on them.

Igboho said this in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, on Monday.

He said if the military attacks the Igbo, he would mobilise his supporters to defend them.

“We would like to inform the Federal Government Of Nigeria that any attack on the South East is an attack on the Yorubas.

“Biafra people have been targeted by the Nigeria Army and any further attacks on them, we would have no other options than to support our brothers and sisters in Biafraland”, Ighoho vowed.