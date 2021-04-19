I’ll Be Persecuted When I leave Office – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that he knows he will face persecution from political forces when he leaves office.

The governor who spoke to newsmen in Abuja said the persecution will be due to his strong views on issues.

He, however, said he has moved out of the Government House even before his tenure as governor expires.

“Political prosecution will come especially after you have left office. I know they will come after me but I’m prepared, I am ready for them.

“If Rochas was Governor you would have seen a lot of governors here. I came here, I didn’t see any APC member.

“Right now, I don’t even live in the Government House. I have parked out, as part of my preparations, even though I still have two more years.

“Also, when you have a system that is not doing well, the truth must be told, but people don’t like the truth and that is why they don’t like me.

“As long as I’m concerned, I do my things the way I want and nobody can stop me or tell me what to do or who can be my friend.

“Owelle is facing a lot of crisis, it is not easy to pass through these crises, but it will come, but it will be over.

“I want to encourage him and his son-in-law to be strong. If it doesn’t happen like this, you won’t know that God loves you. You will go through these battles for you to know that there is God,” he said.