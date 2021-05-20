Ikpeazu Takes Measures To Forestall Attacks On Security Architecture

Following the need to constantly evaluate the security situation in Abia State, continue to ensure the safety of lives & property of our people & check pockets of attacks on security formations, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu summoned State Exco members for a cabinet meeting in Aba.

At the meeting, he deliberated on additional measures needed to strengthen the state security architecture to forestall such further attacks on security personnel by yet to be identified hoodlums.

In a statement he issued, he said, “We have also decided to organize a security roundtable involving key stakeholders in the state to review the prevailing situation and further recommend measures to continuously improve security in the State.

“The roundtable which is expected to last for about 36 hours, will hold in Umuahia the state capital, and is expected to bring together serving & retired security personnel of Abia origin, Chairmen of LGAs & Traditional Rulers with a view to recommending lasting solutions to the current challenges.

“On the part of government, I am particularly committed to channeling every needed & available resources to bring the situation to a quick end.

“These are some of the proactive steps which include the subsisting curfew in parts of the State, we’ve taken so far, and I’m sure that in no distant time, our security agents will no longer have to contend with attacks on their facilities. I therefore urge all law abiding citizens in the State to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of molestation or harassment.”