Iheanacho Scores As Leicester Draw At Burnley

A stunning strike from Kelechi Iheanacho, plus some sensational goalkeeping from Kasper Schmeichel, saw Leicester draw 1-1 with Burnley in an entertaining encounter.

The Foxes were hoping to reignite their form after two successive defeats in all competitions, but they made a shaky start as Matej Vydra took advantage of a poor Hamza Choudhury pass to fire Burnley ahead.

Leicester soon found their rhythm though and drew level with a sensational first-time volley from Iheanacho in an enthralling first half.

Both sides could have added another after the break – Burnley began well but were thwarted by a superb Schmeichel, while Leicester were also unable to find a way past the ever-reliable Nick Pope. The two teams also hit the post as the game ended in a well-deserved draw.

The game marked two years to the day since Brendan Rodgers’ first game in charge – a 2-1 defeat to Watford – but the result was not enough to send them into second ahead of Manchester United’s game against Crystal Palace later on Wednesday. They remain in third on 50 points, with 31 of those now coming away from home – the highest in the league as it stands.

Burnley also stay in 15th, now six clear of the bottom three, having drawn three of their last four Premier League outings.