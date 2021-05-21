Iheanacho Reveals Biggest Regret

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed that his biggest regret his losing his mother.

The Leicester City striker’s mother died after a brief illness when he was young.

A few years after her death, he led Nigeria to the U17 World Cup in Dubai.

“I wish I had my mom here to celebrate with me, because she is one person in my life that always stood by me.

“It breaks my heart when I remember she is no more and she’s not even enjoying all this.

“Death is unfair. Imagine having the chance to buy her whatever she’d like to have now, take her wherever she’d love to go, yet death took her away,” Iheanaco was quoted by Brila.net.

Iheanacho was part of the Leicester City team that defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup final last week.