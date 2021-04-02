Iheanacho, Ndidi Named In EPL Team Of The Month

Leicester City and Super Eagles of Nigeria duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have been included in the English Premier League Team of the Month of March by top football statistics website Whoscored.

The two players started Nigeria’s wins against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho played in March as the Super Eagles qualified for the AFCON 2021.

Iheanacho and Ndidi were picked in the starting lineup by manager Brendan Rodgers in all the matches played by Leicester in March 2021, with the striker playing a total of 247 minutes.

Ndidi’s display over the course of last month was rated at 7.53 and Iheanacho received a rating of 8.02.

In a 4-4-2 formation, Ndidi has been deployed as a central midfielder along with Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City.

Iheanacho is partnered in attack by Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

On Iheanacho, the website wrote : “Kelechi Iheanacho scored in all three of his league appearances in March, finishing with five goals in total after capping the month with a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over strugglers Sheffield United.

“Iheanacho unsurprisngly claimed a perfect 10 rating against the Blades, having also completed six dribbles, one fewer than he had managed all season prior to that.

“The 24-year-old has now scored as many non-penalty league goals as striker partner Jamie Vardy this season (6).”

On Ndidi, they wrote : “Leicester’s midfield star, Wilfred Ndidi, finishes March with the second most tackles and interceptions combined (20) in the Premier League.

“We have said it time and time again, but why no one has tried to prise Ndidi away from the King Power Stadium is bizarre.

“Not just at his best defensively in March, Ndidi even registered two assists in three league matches. He registered six key passes in that time, half of his total for the campaign.”