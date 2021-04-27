Iheanacho Can Fill In In A Vardy Absence At Leicester City – Carragher

Former Liverpool player, Jamie Carragher has said Kelechi Iheanacho could help Leicester City in the exit of Jamie Vardy from the club.

He said this following Iheanacho’s performance in the 2-1 win against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Monday.

His winner on the night takes his goal tally to 14 in 14 games in all competitions.

“He [Iheanacho] was the best player on the pitch by a long way,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“For so long, this team, Leicester, have been spoken about as a Jamie Vardy team. If Vardy’s injured, Leicester will struggle or what about (when Vardy leaves) in two or three years time? How will they replace him?

“And you look at him [Iheanacho] right now, he’s been there a few years, it hasn’t worked out, he cost £25m to £30m, but he’s shown what he’s about.”