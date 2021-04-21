IGP Withdraws Senior Officers Attached To EFCC

The acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the withdrawal of senior police officers attached to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

This is contained in a statement issued by Idowu Owohunwa, principal staff officer to the IGP.

Owohunwa said the affected senior officers are those from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP)

“The Inspector-General of Police has directed the withdrawal of all senior police officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police and above attached to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The decision is informed by the current operational requirements of the force.

“The chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa is requested to kindly direct the immediate release of the concerned officers who are to report to the force headquarters on Wednesday, at 10am for further instructions,” the statement said.