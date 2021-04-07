IGP: Why Buhari Replaced Muhammad Adamu With Usman Baba – Minister

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, has explained why sacked IGP Muhammed Adamu didn’t complete his three months tenure extension.

Muhammad was sacked yesterday and replaced by DIG Usman Alkali Baba in acting capacity.

Dingyadi who spoke to correspondents yesterday said the decision to hire and fire lies with the President.

“Mr. President is the one who is in charge of appointing or extending tenures.

“He has now decided to appoint a new person. So please allow him that responsibility and we cannot do anything about it.

“He is also grateful to the outgoing IGP for his professionalism and dedication to duty during the period of his tenure,” he said.

He further explained that the new IGP was picked after a “thorough check of a shortlist of suitably qualified police officers from the rank of DIGs and AIGs, who are eligible for appointment as IGP. ”

“Baba’s appointment is in line with the president’s goal “to restructure the security system in the country, to ensure that the security challenges crippling the nation are brought to an end,” he added.