IGP Usman Alkali Baba Promises Improvement In Security

Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has said that there will be an improvement in security in the country.

He said this in Abuja after his predecessor, Mohammed Adamu, handed over to him.

According to the IGP, “You will see improvement on where my predecessor has left. I came in at a very challenging time. I know it. I recognise it and I will work on how to improve from where my predecessor has left.

“I have been a member of the management team. We have tried to do our best, but it’s not enough. There is room for improvement.

“Nigerians should expect improvement on the security situation. And Nigerians should also collaborate and cooperate with us. With all the inadequacies we have, we still require everybody to be part of policing in this country.”

He acknowledged that he was appointed at a time when terrorism, kidnappings, banditry and secessionist agitations are threatening the nation’s security.

“Much as the challenge of leading the force to address these threats in the shortest possible time frame, restore security order, and return our beloved nation to the path of national unity may appear daunting, I am inspired by the fact that from my extensive years of service, I can confidently say that the Nigeria police is endowed with some of the finest, courageous and patriotic officers who, undoubtedly, shall support me to advance the internal security vision of Mr. President,” he said.

“I am also encouraged by the fact that the outgoing IGP has laid a solid foundation and entrenched a culture of professional efficiency in the Force. These will stimulate me in my capacity as the new acting IGP, to strengthen our strategies and provide the requisite leadership that will change the narratives in relation to our operational approach to the current security threats.”