IGP Task Force Arrive In Benue Over Attack On Ortom

IGP Mohammed Adamu

A Special Investigative Task Force set up by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni in continuation of ongoing investigation into the reported attack & attempted murder of the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has arrived Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The Team, led by DCP Abba Kyari – a no-nonsense investigator – consists of operatives from the Tactical Investigation Units of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and other experienced, crack detectives with specialized competencies in crime scene investigation and reconstruction, ballistics, fingerprint analysis and other core areas of forensics.
The Team is expected to take over and consolidate all on-going investigation into the incident.

The Team is also expected to investigate all angles of the reported attack with a view to ensuring that all persons empirically linked to the incident are apprehended and brought to book.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police has charged the team to be professional, thorough and clinical in their investigations.

They are expected to liaise and work with the Benue State Police Command and other relevant members of the law enforcement community to ensure that they deliver on their mandate.

