IGP redeploys Anambra CP, 14 others

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Ag. (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, has approved the redeployment of Mr. Monday Bala Kuryas as Commissioner of Police (CP), Anambra State Police Command.

Kuryas, who has been redeployed to the Anti-Fraud Section of the Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos, is to be replaced by Christopher Owolabi

The deployment, the IGP said, was part of ongoing efforts at re-ordering, overhauling, and strengthening the security and policing architecture in Anambra, Southeast, and South-South regions.

In a statement, in Abuja, Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police, said the redeployment was ultimately designed to improve the operational efficiency of the Commands and enhance public safety and security.

“In a similar vein, the IGP has ordered the posting of other strategic and tactical commanders within the zones.”

A total of two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 14 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), and other mid-level officers were affected,” Mba said.

The IGP charged Owolabi to take adequate measures in consolidating and improving on the gains of his predecessor and to rejig the security apparatus of the state, harness the full potential of the Command, its workforce, assets, and stakeholders to advance the collective safety of all citizens.

Alkali enjoined Southeast and South-South residents to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies to enable them succeed in the responsibilities of safeguarding them and the commonwealth of the nation.