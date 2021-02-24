IGP Reacts To Burning Of Abayi Police Station In Abia

The Police in Abia State Command successfully neutralised 4 attackers, arrested 8 persons and recovered arms and ammunition from hoodlums who carried out an unprovoked attack on Abayi Police Station, Aba in Osisioma Ngwa LGA of Abia State in the early hours of 23rd February, 2021.

It is worth noting that the hoodlums numbering about two hundred persons, armed with AK47 rifles and matchetes invaded the station and set part of it ablaze with the aid of petrol bombs and other explosives.

Following the attack, two officers, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Vincent Gonze and Sergeant Emmanuel Okoronkwo unfortunately paid the supreme price.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu NPM mni commiserates with the family and friends of the deceased officers.