IGP Orders Investigation Into Assassination Attempt On Ortom

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, has ordered an investigation into the attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State by suspected bandits.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by police spokesman, Frank Mba, a day after the Governor escaped the attempt on his life,

Part of the statement read: “The IGP has also specifically instructed the CP to carry out painstaking investigations into the incident and ensure the arrest and prosecution of persons indicted in the course of the investigations.

“Also in order to ensure a speedy, thorough and conclusive investigation into the attack, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of a team of specialized investigators from the force criminal investigations department, Abuja, to Benue state to provide additional investigative support to the Benue state police command.”