IGP Orders Crack Down on Hoodlums, Says Enough Is Enough

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, has ordered the immediate mobilisation of all police resources to bring an end to the wanton violence, killings, looting and destruction of public and private property.

He told all the hooligans and hoodlums on rampage nationwide: enough is enough.

He also warned them not to test the collective will of the nation by coming out to cause any further breakdown of law and order.

In the order rolled out today, the IGP asked officers to reclaim the public space from criminal elements masquerading as protesters in some parts of the country.

According to the Force PRO, DCP Frank Mba, the order is meant for Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs), Heads of Police Operational Units, Squadron and Base Commanders in charge of Zonal/State/FCT Commands, the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and the Special Protection Unit.

In addition, CPs/Heads of Police Formations in the various states have also been charged to mobilise their men and work in sync with the Command CPs in the areas where they are domiciled, to dominate the public space and ensure peace and safety in the affected areas.

The IGP said all acts of lawlessness , disruption of public peace and order and wanton violence must stop immediately.

He said the lawless actions have resulted to indiscriminate looting of shops, malls and warehouses, damage to property and loss of lives in some parts of the country.

He therefore directs the Police strategic managers to personally lead and coordinate the operation and use all legitimate means, to halt further slide into lawlessness and brigandage.

The IGP enjoined law-abiding citizens not to panic but rather join forces with the police and other members of the law enforcement community to protect their communities from the criminal elements.

He further called for the understanding and cooperation of the citizens assuring that the action is geared towards ensuring public order and safety and public security in our communities.