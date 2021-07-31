IGP Holds Meeting With FBI Over Abba Kyari

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has held meeting with officials of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, over the arrest warrant on DCP Abba Kyari.

This followed the indictment of the DCP by suspected internet fraudster Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi.

Online publishers, Sahara Reporters reported that the FBI held the meeting with Baba till he left for Friday prayers at a mosque in Abuja.

One competent sources said, “The FBI detectives left when he (IGP) went for Friday Juma’at prayers. The FBI personnel were insistent and had a long meeting with the IGP till the close of work.

“Abba Kyari was given till next week to respond to allegations. The IGP agrees with them (FBI men) and assured that Kyari would not be assigned any new cases until the investigation was over.”

Another source added, “During the meeting, the FBI insisted that IG must issue a statement confirming that Abba Kyari had been indicted because of his earlier Facebook posting mocking the FBI investigation.

“Kyari later took down the post but blocked the news media outlets that were critical of him.”