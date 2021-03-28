IGP Condemns Murder Of Security Operatives

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has condemned the murder of security operatives and attacks on facilities in some states of the federation.

Adamu, in a statement issued on Sunday via his spokesman, Frank Mba, said no murder will go unpunished.

“No murderer will go unpunished,” the IGP said while enjoining parents/guardians as well as traditional/opinion leaders to weigh in and prevail on their children/wards to desist from towing the destructive paths of crime.

The police boss “reiterated that the Force will not tolerate any further attack on its personnel or any citizen by any individual or group under any guise whatsoever.”

He also assured that “Law Enforcement Agents have gathered sufficient intelligence on the attackers and are closing up on scores of suspects already implicated in the attacks either directly or indirectly for financing, aiding and abetting the criminals.”

In recent times, 16 suspects have been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force for complicity in a series of violent and unprovoked attacks, particularly in the southeastern part of the country.

The arrest, the police spokesman noted, followed painstaking, deliberate and tireless efforts by operatives of the Force working in collaboration with their counterparts from the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Airforce.

Mba said the arrest is “aimed at bringing to justice persons responsible for the emerging trend of attacks on security personnel and wanton destruction of security facilities and operational assets.”

The suspects were identified as Ugochukwu Samuel, Raphael Idang, Cletus Nwachukwu Egole, Michael Uba, and twelve others.

They were said to have been implicated in multiple felonies committed across several states in the South-Eastern region.

The police authorities also assured that the suspects will be charged to court on the conclusion of investigations.