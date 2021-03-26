Sports

Ighalo Visits Super Eagles Players In AFCON Qualifier Camp

Damola Areo1 hour ago
Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, paid the team a surprise visit on Thursday.

Ighalo met with Gernot Rohr’s men at their Lagos camp, where they are preparing for Saturday’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin Republic.

The 31-year-old announced his retirement from international football in 2019, after emerging top scorer at the AFCON that year.

Although Rohr has stated several times he will welcome Ighalo back to the fold, his appearance at the Eko Hotel camp has nothing to do with a return to the Nigerian national team.

The Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia frontman ate lunch with the team and left shortly before their evening training session.

His replacement in the Super Eagles, Victor Osimhen, will be tasked with scoring the goals that will ensure the three-time African Champions qualify for the tournament next year.

