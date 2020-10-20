Ighalo Is Still Very Important To Manchester United – Solskjaer

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Odion Ighalo is still very important to his team.

The arrival of Edinson Cavani from Paris St Germain has cast doubt on Ighalo’s chances at United.

Ighalo joined United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in the China Super League.

However, the former Super Eagles striker who was signed as back up for Marcus Rashford hasn’t been a regular.

peaking on the issue, Solskjaer told a press conference: “As a team and club we always want to get players in.”

“And Edison coming in, we will give him time to adapt to the Premier League and as a team get his fitness and sharpness back.

“And we’ve had some very good performances by Odion, and he is still a very important part of this squad.”