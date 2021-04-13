Igbos Are Major Stakeholders In Nigeria – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has said that Igbos are the major stakeholders in Nigeria.

He said this while warning the region against reducing its chances of producing the countries next president.

The Governor was speaking in Owerri during the first security summit of the South-East which was attended by other governors of the region on Sunday.

He said, “Igbos are major stakeholders in Nigeria as they constitute the second largest population of every city in Nigeria.”

“Our people have more stake in real estates in virtually all the major cities in the country, our people control the commanding height of commerce all over the country”. Uzodimma stated.

Uzodimma’s outburst is coming at a time some dissident groups from the south east took to arms to disturb the peace enjoyed by the zone, creating the impression that Igbos wants to leave Nigeria.

The Governor explained that no ethnic group in Nigeria is more United than Ndigbo. “We, the Igbos are more United than any other ethnic nationality in Nigeria, through our shared struggle, our chequered history and our deep rooted extended family traditions and brotherhood makes our values, beliefs, commitment to a United Nigeria, beyond reproach.”