Igboho’s Wife Committed No Crime, Shouldn’t Be In Detention – FFK

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the wife of freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, shouldn’t be in detention.

Igboho and his wife were arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic while on their way to Germany.

According to FFK, Igboho’s wife has not committed any crime for her to be detained alongside her husband.

“This is the height of wickedness – to arrest and detain Sunday Igboho’s wife, Mama Ayomide, alongside him in Cotonou as they were about to board a plane to Germany. Up till now, the lady is still in detention. Even in war, women and children are meant to be protected and not targetted,” he tweeted.

“Only barbarians, terrorists, cowards, degenerates, reprobates, evil men and devil-worshippers do otherwise. Mrs. Igboho has not been accused of anything and she has not broken any laws. Her ‘crime’, in the eyes of her tormentors, is simply being the wife of Sunday.

“Leave her alone! Anything less would be cruel. I make this appeal to the authorities in both Cotonu and Nigeria.

“The women and children of those we perceive as being our adversaries should NEVER be targetted for death, destruction, incarceration, torture, persecution or humiliation.”